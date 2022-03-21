Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Sentra

212,100 KM

Details Description

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Sentra

2016 Nissan Sentra

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Sentra

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8721824
  2. 8721824
  3. 8721824
  4. 8721824
  5. 8721824
  6. 8721824
  7. 8721824
  8. 8721824
  9. 8721824
  10. 8721824
  11. 8721824
  12. 8721824
  13. 8721824
  14. 8721824
  15. 8721824
  16. 8721824
  17. 8721824
  18. 8721824
  19. 8721824
  20. 8721824
  21. 8721824
  22. 8721824
  23. 8721824
  24. 8721824
  25. 8721824
  26. 8721824
  27. 8721824
  28. 8721824
  29. 8721824
  30. 8721824
  31. 8721824
  32. 8721824
  33. 8721824
  34. 8721824
  35. 8721824
  36. 8721824
  37. 8721824
  38. 8721824
  39. 8721824
  40. 8721824
  41. 8721824
  42. 8721824
  43. 8721824
  44. 8721824
  45. 8721824
  46. 8721824
  47. 8721824
  48. 8721824
  49. 8721824
  50. 8721824
Contact Seller

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

212,100KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8721824
  • Stock #: 39443
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP2GL644747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39443
  • Mileage 212,100 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 21.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 39443 - LOT #: NOTSET2 - RESERVE PRICE: $3,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - DEALERSHIP TRADE-IN: UNIT WAS TRADED IN AND IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF A FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP. - ODOMETER DECLARATION: NON-SPECIFIC ODOMETER DECLARATION. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 316,042 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2004 Chevrolet Impal...
 297,376 KM
$500 + tax & lic
2008 Volkswagen Toua...
 243,388 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory