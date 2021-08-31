Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Versa Note

89,443 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Finance and Lease Auto

587-391-7757

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Versa Note

2016 Nissan Versa Note

S

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Versa Note

S

Location

Finance and Lease Auto

4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB T2S 2P4

587-391-7757

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,443KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7799196
  • Stock #: FL-0050
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CPXGL369709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FL-0050
  • Mileage 89,443 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance or Lease at $89/Weekly with Zero Down payment and Sale price of $11,995 O.A.C

Finance & Lease Auto Calgary. 

Alberta's top Auto Loan and Leasing location. Guranteed Approval. Good Credit, Bad Credit or No Credit Approved. Apply and same-day approval on new and used inventory. 

Car Warranty Available!

Apply Online at: https://www.financeandleaseauto.ca/finance

Visit us: 4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, Alberta Canada, T2G 2R6

Call Us: 1(587) 391 - 7757

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Finance and Lease Auto

2011 Buick Enclave C...
 0 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Malib...
 161,777 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey SXT
 144,651 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Finance and Lease Auto

Finance and Lease Auto

Finance and Lease Auto

4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB T2S 2P4

Call Dealer

587-391-XXXX

(click to show)

587-391-7757

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory