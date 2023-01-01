$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 3 , 3 1 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10138005

10138005 Stock #: 239321A

239321A VIN: 1C6RR7MT8GS348662

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 183,314 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.