2016 RAM 1500

183,314 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

183,314KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10138005
  • Stock #: 239321A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT8GS348662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,314 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2016 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 183,314 kms. Stock number 239321A is blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some sporty attitude to this rugged Ram. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a rotary dial e-shifter, a power driver's seat, body-color front fascia, rear bumper, and grille with bright billets, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

