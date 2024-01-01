Menu
Looking for a reliable and rugged pickup truck thats loaded with features? Look no further than this 2016 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab Laramie from Car Zone. This grey beauty with black interior is powered by a powerful 8-cylinder engine and comes equipped with an automatic transmission for smooth shifting. Whether youre hauling cargo or tackling tough terrain, this 4-wheel drive truck is ready for the challenge.

This Laramie trim level offers a luxurious and comfortable ride, with features like leather seats, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system. Youll enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, push-button start, GPS navigation, and a rearview camera. Safety is paramount, with features such as anti-lock brakes, forward collision warning, and a comprehensive airbag system. This RAM 1500 has been well-maintained with 204,565 km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.

Here are five of this trucks most sizzle-worthy features:

Heated and Cooled Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort year-round with heated seats for the cold Canadian winters and cooled seats for those hot summer days.
Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days with a heated steering wheel.
Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music and podcasts in crystal-clear audio quality with a premium sound system.
GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with a built-in GPS navigation system that guides you to your destination.
Rearview Camera: Enjoy added peace of mind and confidence when backing up with a rearview camera.

2016 RAM 1500

204,565 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab Laramie

2016 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab Laramie

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
204,565KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,565 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and rugged pickup truck that's loaded with features? Look no further than this 2016 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab Laramie from Car Zone. This grey beauty with black interior is powered by a powerful 8-cylinder engine and comes equipped with an automatic transmission for smooth shifting. Whether you're hauling cargo or tackling tough terrain, this 4-wheel drive truck is ready for the challenge.

This Laramie trim level offers a luxurious and comfortable ride, with features like leather seats, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system. You'll enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, push-button start, GPS navigation, and a rearview camera. Safety is paramount, with features such as anti-lock brakes, forward collision warning, and a comprehensive airbag system. This RAM 1500 has been well-maintained with 204,565 km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.

Here are five of this truck's most sizzle-worthy features:

  • Heated and Cooled Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort year-round with heated seats for the cold Canadian winters and cooled seats for those hot summer days.
  • Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days with a heated steering wheel.
  • Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music and podcasts in crystal-clear audio quality with a premium sound system.
  • GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with a built-in GPS navigation system that guides you to your destination.
  • Rearview Camera: Enjoy added peace of mind and confidence when backing up with a rearview camera.

Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2016 RAM 1500