- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Floor mats
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Vinyl Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Trim
- Windows
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
- Wheel Locks
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
- Sport Performance Hood
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
- TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
- Class IV Hitch Receiver
- COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
- ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
- BLACK VINYL HIGH-BACK BUCKET W/MESH INSERTS
- WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/TECH SILVER POCKETS (STD)
- TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
- CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Requires Subscription
