2016 RAM 1500

135,100 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Sport Crew Cab LWB 4WD

2016 RAM 1500

Sport Crew Cab LWB 4WD

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7694437
  Stock #: AA0468
  VIN: 1C6RR7UT0GS188065

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # AA0468
  Mileage 135,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2016 RAM 1500 Sport! Featuring Leather Interior, Back-Up Camera, Heated/Cooled Seats, Bluetooth Connection, Sunroof, Dual A/C, Cruise Control, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Interval wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Voice Activated Telephone
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

