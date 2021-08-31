Menu
2016 RAM 1500

172,171 KM

Details Description Features

GT Motor Sports Airdrie

587-429-8743

4WD | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Location

40 Hopewell Way NE #10, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

587-429-8743

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

172,171KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7776738
  • Stock #: GTA7198
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG4GS219673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GTA7198
  • Mileage 172,171 KM

Vehicle Description

GT Motor Sports Airdrie LTD

 

 

 

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!!

 

 

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSAIRDRIE.CA !!!

 

 

 

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

 

Sunday by APPOINTMENT ONLY!

 

 

 

-LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

 

 

 

-INSTANT APPROVALS!!

 

 

 

-6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!

 

 

 

-CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

 

 

 

-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

 

 

 

-NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

 

 

 

CALL US NOW AT 587-429-8743!!

 

LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Discount Car Rental)

 

 

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

 

 

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-429-8743 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

 

 

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.

 

 

 

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Air Suspension
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

40 Hopewell Way NE #10, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

587-429-8743

