$10,300 + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 1 7 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8660203

8660203 Stock #: 36491

36491 VIN: 1C6RR7GG9GS237780

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 36491

Mileage 202,176 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.