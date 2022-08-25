$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9001714
- Stock #: 42481A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,908 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2016 Ram 1500 Sport. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine will keep you going. This Ram 1500 has the following options: WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/TECH SILVER POCKETS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD), SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Humidity Sensor, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation, and QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK). Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
