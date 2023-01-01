$25,000 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 9 0 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9571453

9571453 Stock #: 59327

59327 VIN: 1C6RR7WT8GS236988

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 59327

Mileage 168,907 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.