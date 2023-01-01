Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

189,272 KM

Details Description

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

SXT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9954089
  2. 9954089
  3. 9954089
  4. 9954089
  5. 9954089
  6. 9954089
  7. 9954089
  8. 9954089
  9. 9954089
  10. 9954089
  11. 9954089
  12. 9954089
  13. 9954089
  14. 9954089
  15. 9954089
  16. 9954089
  17. 9954089
  18. 9954089
  19. 9954089
  20. 9954089
  21. 9954089
  22. 9954089
  23. 9954089
  24. 9954089
  25. 9954089
  26. 9954089
  27. 9954089
  28. 9954089
  29. 9954089
  30. 9954089
  31. 9954089
  32. 9954089
  33. 9954089
  34. 9954089
Contact Seller

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
189,272KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9954089
  • Stock #: 66520
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FGXGS271681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 66520
  • Mileage 189,272 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JUNE 3.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 66520 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $12,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2014 Nissan Maxima SV
 161,133 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2021 Flagstaff MICRO...
 999,999 KM
$40,000 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Tigu...
 270,572 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory