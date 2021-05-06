2016 RAM 3500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,988 + taxes & licensing 2 3 2 , 3 3 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7125268

7125268 Stock #: GT6217

GT6217 VIN: 3C63R3HLXGG119304

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT6217

Mileage 232,335 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.