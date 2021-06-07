Menu
2016 RAM 3500

232,335 KM

Details

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

403-888-6420

2016 RAM 3500

2016 RAM 3500

SLT

2016 RAM 3500

SLT

Location

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

403-888-6420

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

232,335KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7185965
  • Stock #: GTS1996
  • VIN: 3C63R3HLXGG119304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 232,335 KM

Vehicle Description

GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

GT Motor Sports South

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

