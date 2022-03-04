$CALL+ tax & licensing
403-561-2416
2016 RAM 3500
Laramie
Location
Big 4 Motors
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-561-2416
- Listing ID: 8561609
- Stock #: 22T175A
- VIN: 3C63R3ML3GG208606
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 71,443 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2016 Ram 3500! A great truck at a great price! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: automatic temperature control, heated steering wheel, and leather upholstery. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
Vehicle Features
