2016 RAM 3500

71,443 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

2016 RAM 3500

2016 RAM 3500

Laramie

2016 RAM 3500

Laramie

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,443KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8561609
  • Stock #: 22T175A
  • VIN: 3C63R3ML3GG208606

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,443 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Ram 3500! A great truck at a great price! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: automatic temperature control, heated steering wheel, and leather upholstery. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Electronically Controlled Throttle
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Diesel Exhaust Brake
180-amp alternator
Current Generation Engine Controller
Winter Front Grille Cover
GVWR: 5
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Quick Order Package 26H Laramie
Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge
RAM Active Air
Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea)
Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel
Leather-Faced Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Radio: Uconnect 8.4'' SiriusXM/Hands-Free
Wheels: 18'' x 8'' Polished Aluminum
579 kgs (12/300 lbs)

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

