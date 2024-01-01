Menu
2016 Smart fortwo

90,836 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

90,836KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMEFJ5DA2GK083020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 10637
  • Mileage 90,836 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1-403-241-XXXX

1-403-241-0300

