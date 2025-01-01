Menu
204,828 KM

Details Description Features

LIMITED BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF

12131178

LIMITED BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Used
204,828KM
VIN JF2SJCHC6GH529567

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 204,828 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 SUBARU FORESTER LIMITED WITH 204828 KMS BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, PADDLE SHIFTER, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOW LOCK SEATS, HEATED MIRROR, BLUETOOTH, USB/ AUX AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

All Wheel Drive,Traction Control,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Rear Spoiler,Tires - Rear All-Season,Intermittent Wipers,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Remote Trunk Release,Power Liftgate,Heated Mirrors,ABS,Panoramic Roof,Power Steering,Rear Defrost,Temporary Spare Tire,Br...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

