ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM

- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

- INSTANT APPROVALS!!

- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue

- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!

LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=HHu9NzNrKDFOorF%2F%2BWv11amvAAVZnbqE

REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer's personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.

2016 Subaru WRX

123,739 KM

Details Description Features

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Subaru WRX

LIMITED | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | $0 DOWN

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru WRX

LIMITED | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | $0 DOWN

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
123,739KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1VA1G64G9823349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,739 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2012 Ford Focus SE | HEATED MIRRORS | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Ford Focus SE | HEATED MIRRORS | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN 170,329 KM $8,988 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Nissan Titan XE V8 | SUNROOF | LEATHER | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Nissan Titan XE V8 | SUNROOF | LEATHER | $0 DOWN 318,753 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
Used 2012 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive | LEATHER | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive | LEATHER | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN 168,943 KM $14,988 + tax & lic

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2016 Subaru WRX