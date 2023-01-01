$26,988+ tax & licensing
$26,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2016 Subaru WRX
W/SPORT-TECH PKG AWD BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$26,988
+ taxes & licensing
138,071KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9683071
- Stock #: 828538
- VIN: JF1VA1L62G9828538
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 138,071 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 SUBARU WRX MAN W/SPORT-TECH PACKAGE WITH 138071 KMS, MANUAL, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, PUSH-BUTTON START, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged,Traction Control,CD Player,Automatic Headlights,Traction Control,Heated Front Seat(s),Driver Vanity Mirror,Smart Device Integration,A/C,Bluetooth Connection,Leather Steering Wheel,Remote Trunk Release,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Power Door Loc...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4