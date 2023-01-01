Menu
2016 Subaru WRX

138,071 KM

$26,988

+ tax & licensing
$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2016 Subaru WRX

2016 Subaru WRX

W/SPORT-TECH PKG AWD BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS

2016 Subaru WRX

W/SPORT-TECH PKG AWD BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

138,071KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9683071
  • Stock #: 828538
  • VIN: JF1VA1L62G9828538

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 138,071 KM

2016 SUBARU WRX MAN W/SPORT-TECH PACKAGE WITH 138071 KMS, MANUAL, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, PUSH-BUTTON START, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Turbocharged,Traction Control,CD Player,Automatic Headlights,Traction Control,Heated Front Seat(s),Driver Vanity Mirror,Smart Device Integration,A/C,Bluetooth Connection,Leather Steering Wheel,Remote Trunk Release,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Power Door Loc...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

