2016 Suzuki GSX-R600
600cc | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10125768
- Stock #: GTP0738
- VIN: JS1GN7FA1G2100738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sport Bike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 4,128 KM
Vehicle Description
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=NrnyUs36hCSYZE7l9XXmcqQDJ5MN1LGc
Introducing the legendary 2016 Suzuki GSXR-600, a thrilling masterpiece designed to ignite your passion for the open road! With its sleek lines, aggressive stance, and unparalleled performance, this motorcycle is the epitome of exhilaration and style.
Get ready to experience the adrenaline rush as you command the asphalt aboard this iconic sportbike. Powered by a potent 599cc inline-four engine, the GSXR-600 delivers mind-blowing acceleration and razor-sharp handling, making every twist and turn an unforgettable adventure. The finely-tuned suspension ensures superior stability, effortlessly hugging the curves and inspiring confidence in every rider.
The Suzuki GSXR-600 is not just a motorcycle; it's a work of art. Its aerodynamic fairings and eye-catching graphics demand attention wherever you go. Whether you're cruising down the city streets or carving your way through winding mountain roads, heads will turn as you effortlessly pass by.
Step into the cockpit of the GSXR-600, and you'll be greeted by a rider-centric design that puts you in complete control. The ergonomically designed seat provides optimum comfort, allowing you to focus solely on the thrill of the ride. The advanced instrument cluster keeps you informed with essential data at a glance, so you can stay in tune with your performance.
Safety is a top priority, and Suzuki has equipped the GSXR-600 with cutting-edge features to ensure your peace of mind. The advanced braking system offers exceptional stopping power, while the responsive tires provide excellent grip, giving you the confidence to push your limits with ease.
As a motorcycle enthusiast, you deserve nothing but the best, and the 2016 Suzuki GSXR-600 exceeds expectations. This iconic machine combines power, precision, and style in a way that only Suzuki can deliver. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of motorcycling history and create memories that will last a lifetime.
Take the reins of this exceptional sportbike and let the 2016 Suzuki GSXR-600 unleash your inner road warrior. Get ready to experience the thrill of a lifetime, as this machine becomes an extension of your very being. The open road is calling, and the GSXR-600 is your ticket to pure riding bliss. Seize the opportunity and make every ride an unforgettable adventure!
GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH
