+ taxes & licensing
403-247-2411
5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7
403-247-2411
+ taxes & licensing
Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The 4Runner SR5 doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Toyota marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Midnight Black Metallic 2016 4WD Toyota 4Runner SR5. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Toyota 4Runner. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/12/06
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7