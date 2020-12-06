Menu
2016 Toyota 4Runner

59,214 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northland Kia

403-247-2411

SR5

Location

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

403-247-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,214KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6264696
  • Stock #: B0546
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR8G5346927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B0546
  • Mileage 59,214 KM

Vehicle Description

The 4Runner SR5 doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Toyota marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Midnight Black Metallic 2016 4WD Toyota 4Runner SR5. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Toyota 4Runner.

Vehicle Features

Running Boards
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Trailer Wiring Harness
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Front Cupholder
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Manual Transfer Case
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Auto Locking Hubs
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
3 Skid Plates
72-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
1312# Maximum Payload
87 L Fuel Tank
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Power Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Grille w/Body-Coloured Bar
5 12V DC Power Outlets
5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Tires: P265/70R17 AS -inc: full size spare tire
Transmission: Super ECT 5-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 4 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Black Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material and Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat
SofTex Leather Seat Trim
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Independent Double Wishbone Front Suspension -inc: 4-link rear suspension gas shock absorbers coil springs and stabilizer bar
GVWR: 2706 kgs (5965 lbs)
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor 2 Manual and Fixed Head Restraints
Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Engine: 4.0L V6 DOHC 24-Valve SMFI -inc: Dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) sequential multiport electronic fuel injection engine oil cooler tier 2 bin 5 emissions rating heavy duty battery starter alternator and heater and stainless ste...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Northland Kia

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

