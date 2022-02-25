Menu
2016 Toyota Camry

137,956 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2016 Toyota Camry

2016 Toyota Camry

LE

2016 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

Logo_NoBadges

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,956KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8369622
  • Stock #: AA0568
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK1GU612115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA0568
  • Mileage 137,956 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2016 Toyota Camry LE featuring Backup Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Keyless Entry
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Vehicle Stability Control System
Second Row Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

