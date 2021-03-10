+ taxes & licensing
403-464-5224
2730 23 ST NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Selling a 2016 Toyot highlader LE awd with 150,000 kms on it.
Amvic Certified vehicle.
$112.98/Weekly based on sales price $28,999.00 with zero downpayment, interest rate at 4.99% and 72 Month Term.
Excellent condition 2016 Toyota Highlander LE! This SUV features Remote Start, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, and many more great features!
