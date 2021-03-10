Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Highlander

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$112.98

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$113

+ taxes & licensing

Gem Autos

403-464-5224

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Highlander

2016 Toyota Highlander

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Highlander

LE

Location

Gem Autos

2730 23 ST NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-464-5224

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$112.98

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6810356
  • Stock #: Gem002
  • VIN: 5TDBKRFH5GS268165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Gem002
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Selling a 2016 Toyot highlader LE awd with 150,000 kms on it.

Amvic Certified vehicle. 

$112.98/Weekly based on sales price $28,999.00 with zero downpayment, interest rate at 4.99% and 72 Month Term.

Excellent condition 2016 Toyota Highlander LE! This SUV features Remote Start, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

warranty
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gem Autos

2017 Hyundai Sonata ...
 170,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Escape XLT
 127,000 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra
 129,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gem Autos

Gem Autos

Gem Autos

2730 23 ST NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

403-464-XXXX

(click to show)

403-464-5224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory