2016 Toyota Sequoia

256,095 KM

Details

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2016 Toyota Sequoia

2016 Toyota Sequoia

4WD 4dr SR5/BACK UP CAMERA/LEATHER/SUNROOF

2016 Toyota Sequoia

4WD 4dr SR5/BACK UP CAMERA/LEATHER/SUNROOF

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

256,095KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8478645
  • Stock #: 30720
  • VIN: 5TDBY5G17GS130720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30720
  • Mileage 256,095 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2016 TOYOTA SEQUOIA 4X4 SR5 8 PASSENGER (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. /Rear view camera/Power Lift Gate/Air /Tilt /Cruise/ 3RD ROW SEATING/CAR STARTER/Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 1 year extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Dual Climate Control
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

