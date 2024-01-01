$7,400+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf
2016 Volkswagen Golf
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$7,400
+ taxes & licensing
Used
212,775KM
VIN 3VW217AU4GM047455
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 39111
- Mileage 212,775 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 16.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 39111
Lot #: 745
Reserve Price: $7,400
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
*INFOTAINMENT SCREEN WORKS INTERMITTENLY*
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$7,400
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2016 Volkswagen Golf