OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 16.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 39111 <br/>Lot #: 745 <br/>Reserve Price: $7,400 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage. <br/> *INFOTAINMENT SCREEN WORKS INTERMITTENLY* <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2016 Volkswagen Golf

212,775 KM

$7,400

+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$7,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
212,775KM
VIN 3VW217AU4GM047455

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 39111
  Mileage 212,775 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 16.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 39111
Lot #: 745
Reserve Price: $7,400
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
*INFOTAINMENT SCREEN WORKS INTERMITTENLY*
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

403-250-1995

$7,400

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2016 Volkswagen Golf