$17,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-291-0891
2016 Volkswagen Golf
2016 Volkswagen Golf
GTI S w/Performance Pkg NAVI BACAM SUNROOF APPLE CAR PLAY
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$17,988
+ taxes & licensing
179,041KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9292525
- Stock #: 021210
- VIN: 3VW547AU3GM021210
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Mileage 179,041 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF GTI MAN PERFORMANCE TURBO CHARGED WITH 179041 KMS, MANUAL, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, MIRROR LINK, BLUETOOTH, WIFI HOTSPOT, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED SEATS, COMFORT MODE, SPORT MODE, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7