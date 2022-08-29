Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

179,041 KM

Details Description Features

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI S w/Performance Pkg NAVI BACAM SUNROOF APPLE CAR PLAY

2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI S w/Performance Pkg NAVI BACAM SUNROOF APPLE CAR PLAY

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

179,041KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9292525
  Stock #: 021210
  VIN: 3VW547AU3GM021210

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Hatchback
  Mileage 179,041 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF GTI MAN PERFORMANCE TURBO CHARGED WITH 179041 KMS, MANUAL, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, MIRROR LINK, BLUETOOTH, WIFI HOTSPOT, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED SEATS, COMFORT MODE, SPORT MODE, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn ...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-XXXX

403-291-0891

