Menu
Account
Sign In
<h1>2016 Volkswagen Golf R (Manual/Tech Pkg)</h1><p> </p><p> </p><h2>The Enthusiasts Unicorn: 2016 Volkswagen Golf R - 6MT, Oryx White Pearl, Tech Package</h2><p> </p><p>Dont miss this rare opportunity to own a pure performance hot hatch with the highly sought-after manual transmission and a premium colour combination. This 2016 Golf R, equipped with the Technology Package, delivers an unforgettable driving experience every day of the week.</p><p> </p><h3><strong>Vehicle Highlights</strong></h3><p> </p><div class=horizontal-scroll-wrapper><div class=table-block-component><div class=table-block has-export-button><div class=table-content not-end-of-paragraph><table><thead><tr><td>Feature</td><td>Detail</td></tr></thead><tbody><tr><td><strong>Year/Model:</strong></td><td>2016 Volkswagen Golf R (MK7)</td></tr><tr><td><strong>Mileage:</strong></td><td><strong>102,300 km</strong> (Approximate)</td></tr><tr><td><strong>Transmission:</strong></td><td><strong>6-Speed Manual</strong> (6MT)</td></tr><tr><td><strong>Exterior:</strong></td><td><strong>Oryx White Pearl</strong> (Premium Paint)</td></tr><tr><td><strong>Interior:</strong></td><td>Black Vienna Leather Top Sport Seats</td></tr><tr><td><strong>Drivetrain:</strong></td><td>4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</td></tr><tr><td><strong>Engine:</strong></td><td>2.0L Turbocharged I-4 (292 hp / 280 lb-ft)</td></tr></tbody></table></div></div></div></div><hr /><p> </p><h3><strong>Ready for the Road</strong></h3><p> </p><p>This Golf R will be meticulously inspected and prepared for its next owner:</p><ul><li><p><strong>Mechanical Fitness Assessment:</strong> Will include a passed Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p></li><li><p><strong>Recent Service:</strong> </p></li><li><p><strong>Interior/Exterior:</strong>  Oryx Pearl over Black leather</p></li></ul><p><strong>Please note this is an incoming trade. Please inquire for pricing.</strong></p><p><strong>Contact Fagan Auto Sales today to book your test drive. Dont let this rare, manual, Oryx White R slip away!</strong></p><p><strong>Fagan Auto Sales: The Smart Choice in Pre-Owned Performance.</strong></p><p><em>AMVIC Licensed Dealer.</em></p><p><em>All prices plus GST and any applicable fees and charges associated to financing. No additional fees on cash purchases. </em></p>

2016 Volkswagen Golf R

101,643 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Golf R

5dr HB Man

Watch This Vehicle
13069744

2016 Volkswagen Golf R

5dr HB Man

Location

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

  1. 1760306349
  2. 1760306349
  3. 1760306349
  4. 1760306349
  5. 1760306349
  6. 1760306349
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,643KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVWUF7AU6GW254961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ORYX WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WV254961
  • Mileage 101,643 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Volkswagen Golf R (Manual/Tech Pkg)

 

 

The Enthusiast's Unicorn: 2016 Volkswagen Golf R - 6MT, Oryx White Pearl, Tech Package

 

Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a pure performance hot hatch with the highly sought-after manual transmission and a premium colour combination. This 2016 Golf R, equipped with the Technology Package, delivers an unforgettable driving experience every day of the week.

 

Vehicle Highlights

 

FeatureDetailYear/Model:2016 Volkswagen Golf R (MK7)Mileage:102,300 km (Approximate)Transmission:6-Speed Manual (6MT)Exterior:Oryx White Pearl (Premium Paint)Interior:Black Vienna Leather Top Sport SeatsDrivetrain:4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive (AWD)Engine:2.0L Turbocharged I-4 (292 hp / 280 lb-ft)

 

Ready for the Road

 

This Golf R will be meticulously inspected and prepared for its next owner:

  • Mechanical Fitness Assessment: Will include a passed Mechanical Fitness Assessment

  • Recent Service: 

  • Interior/Exterior:  Oryx Pearl over Black leather

Please note this is an incoming trade. Please inquire for pricing.

Contact Fagan Auto Sales today to book your test drive. Don't let this rare, manual, Oryx White R slip away!

Fagan Auto Sales: The Smart Choice in Pre-Owned Performance.

AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

All prices plus GST and any applicable fees and charges associated to financing. No additional fees on cash purchases. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fagan Family Automotive

Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf R 5dr HB Man for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Volkswagen Golf R 5dr HB Man 101,643 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2014 Porsche Panamera GTS for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Porsche Panamera GTS 111,750 KM $44,900 + GST
Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i w/Limited/Tech Pkg for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i w/Limited/Tech Pkg 101,179 KM $22,900 + GST

Email Fagan Family Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fagan Family Automotive

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Call Dealer

403-437-XXXX

(click to show)

403-437-6026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Fagan Family Automotive

403-437-6026

2016 Volkswagen Golf R