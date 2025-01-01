$CALL+ GST
2016 Volkswagen Golf R
5dr HB Man
2016 Volkswagen Golf R
5dr HB Man
Location
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-437-6026
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ORYX WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # WV254961
- Mileage 101,643 KM
Vehicle Description
The Enthusiast's Unicorn: 2016 Volkswagen Golf R - 6MT, Oryx White Pearl, Tech Package
Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a pure performance hot hatch with the highly sought-after manual transmission and a premium colour combination. This 2016 Golf R, equipped with the Technology Package, delivers an unforgettable driving experience every day of the week.
Vehicle Highlights
FeatureDetailYear/Model:2016 Volkswagen Golf R (MK7)Mileage:102,300 km (Approximate)Transmission:6-Speed Manual (6MT)Exterior:Oryx White Pearl (Premium Paint)Interior:Black Vienna Leather Top Sport SeatsDrivetrain:4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive (AWD)Engine:2.0L Turbocharged I-4 (292 hp / 280 lb-ft)
Ready for the Road
This Golf R will be meticulously inspected and prepared for its next owner:
Mechanical Fitness Assessment: Will include a passed Mechanical Fitness Assessment
Recent Service:
Interior/Exterior: Oryx Pearl over Black leather
Please note this is an incoming trade. Please inquire for pricing.
Contact Fagan Auto Sales today to book your test drive. Don't let this rare, manual, Oryx White R slip away!
Fagan Auto Sales: The Smart Choice in Pre-Owned Performance.
AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
All prices plus GST and any applicable fees and charges associated to financing. No additional fees on cash purchases.
Vehicle Features
403-437-6026