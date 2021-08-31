Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

39,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7860162
  • Stock #: 210036
  • VIN: 3VW267AJ1GM210036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This low mileage one owner Alberta car has only 39,000 kms from new. Equipped with sunroof, heated saeting, backup camera, bluetooth and more.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

