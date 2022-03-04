2016 Volkswagen TIGUAN SPECIAL EDITION

$10,500 + taxes & licensing 2 0 3 , 1 8 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8531237

8531237 Stock #: 33985

33985 VIN: WVGJV7AX4GW587896

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Purple

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 33985

Mileage 203,188 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.