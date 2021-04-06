Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volvo XC60

64,125 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driverz Auto

403-764-2886

Contact Seller
2016 Volvo XC60

2016 Volvo XC60

T5 Special Edition Premier

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volvo XC60

T5 Special Edition Premier

Location

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

  1. 6879465
  2. 6879465
  3. 6879465
  4. 6879465
  5. 6879465
  6. 6879465
  7. 6879465
  8. 6879465
  9. 6879465
  10. 6879465
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6879465
  • Stock #: P12655
  • VIN: YV4612RK9G2894552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P12655
  • Mileage 64,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask us about FINANCING or LEASE options (on applicable vehicles).

Every pre-owned vehicle from Driverz Auto is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties and a variety of aftermarket add-ons.

Stop in today or visit DriverzAuto.com. Driverz Auto is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer.

Call us at: +1-403-764-2886

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Driverz Auto

2015 GMC Acadia SLE2
 220,000 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 60,781 KM
$42,988 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 54,449 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic

Email Driverz Auto

Driverz Auto

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

Call Dealer

403-764-XXXX

(click to show)

403-764-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory