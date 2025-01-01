$24,988+ GST
2016 Volvo XC90
T6 Inscription LUXURY LANE ASSIST NAVIGATION THIRD ROW SEAT PANORAMIC ROOF 7/6 PASSENGERS DRIVE MODE
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$24,988
+ GST
Used
127,998KM
VIN YV4A22PL7G1027420
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 127,998 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 VOLVO XC90 T6 INSCRIPTION WITH AWD AND 127998 KMS. WITH LUXURY, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, LANE ASSIST, THIRD ROW SEAT, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, POWER FOLDING MIRROR, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, 7/6 PASSENGERS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE..
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbo/Supercharged,A/C,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Tires - Rear Performance,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Privacy Glass,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Liftgate,Turbo/Supercharged,Rain Sensing Wipers,Power Steering,Rear Spoiler
2016 Volvo XC90