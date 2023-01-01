$35,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Volvo XC90
AWD 5dr T6 R-Design | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!
- Stock #: GTS2676
- VIN: YV4A22PM2G1072676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 141,632 KM
Vehicle Description
Supercharged & Turbocharged. Yup. You read that right. This Luxury SUV is as innovative as it gets. The 2016 Twin-charged 2.0L was one of the deciding factors for this vehicle to win the North American Truck/utility vehicle of the year.
With it being Twin charged, you get the best of both worlds. You get the power of a big V8 or powerful 6 cylinder, and the Fuel economy of a four cylinder.
The R-Design Package really puts the cherry on the cake. Between the Alcantara Leather/Suede Bucket seats and entertainment system, you can keep all 7 Passengers entertained and comfortable.
This Volvo boasts luxury with options like a heated steering wheel, Navigation and Volvo entertainment system, 360 Camera, 3rd row seating, rear heated seats/climate control and so much more. There is far to many options to list!
Call us TODAY @ 587-432-3333 to check out this legendary SUV.
Warranty Options available!
Financing available.
Inspection included.
Carfax included.
Vehicle Features
