2016 Volvo XC90

141,632 KM

Details Description Features

$35,988

+ tax & licensing
$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

2016 Volvo XC90

2016 Volvo XC90

AWD 5dr T6 R-Design | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!

2016 Volvo XC90

AWD 5dr T6 R-Design | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

141,632KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9473484
  Stock #: GTS2676
  VIN: YV4A22PM2G1072676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 141,632 KM

Vehicle Description

Supercharged & Turbocharged. Yup. You read that right. This Luxury SUV is as innovative as it gets.  The 2016 Twin-charged 2.0L was one of the deciding factors for this vehicle to win the North American Truck/utility vehicle of the year.

With it being Twin charged, you get the best of both worlds. You get the power of a big V8 or powerful 6 cylinder, and the Fuel economy of a four cylinder.

The R-Design Package really puts the cherry on the cake. Between the Alcantara Leather/Suede Bucket seats and entertainment system, you can keep all 7 Passengers entertained and comfortable.

This Volvo boasts luxury with options like a heated steering wheel, Navigation and Volvo entertainment system, 360 Camera, 3rd row seating, rear heated seats/climate control and so much more.  There is far to many options to list!

Call us TODAY @ 587-432-3333 to check out this legendary SUV.

Warranty Options available!

Financing available.

Inspection included.

Carfax included.

$160-400* Bi-Weekly O.A.C, $0 Down payment possible, Fast Approvals, Everyone Approved!!

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

Once we do a personal credit check then we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 

 

 

GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH - 3020 OGDEN ROAD SE, CALGARY ALBERTA - 587-432-3333

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Turbo/Supercharged

GT Motor Sports South

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

