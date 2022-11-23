2016 Yamaha YZF-R6

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,988 + taxes & licensing 3 , 4 9 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9365701

9365701 Stock #: GTP3063

GTP3063 VIN: JYARJ16N8GA003063

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour White

Body Style Sport Bike

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Passengers 2

Stock # GTP3063

Mileage 3,493 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Interior Security System Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Mechanical Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.