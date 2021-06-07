Menu
2017 Acura MDX

104,549 KM

Details Description Features

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2017 Acura MDX

2017 Acura MDX

NAV PKG NAVI BCAMERA LANE AST

2017 Acura MDX

NAV PKG NAVI BCAMERA LANE AST

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

104,549KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7248053
  • Stock #: 504868
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H47HB504868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 104,549 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Acura MDX NAV PKG WITH 104549 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, BLIND-SPOT DETECTION, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

