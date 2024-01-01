Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 5.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 37634 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2017 Acura MDX BASE

149,590 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Acura MDX BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura MDX BASE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11768403
  2. 11768403
  3. 11768403
  4. 11768403
  5. 11768403
  6. 11768403
  7. 11768403
  8. 11768403
  9. 11768403
  10. 11768403
  11. 11768403
  12. 11768403
  13. 11768403
  14. 11768403
  15. 11768403
  16. 11768403
  17. 11768403
  18. 11768403
  19. 11768403
  20. 11768403
  21. 11768403
  22. 11768403
  23. 11768403
  24. 11768403
  25. 11768403
  26. 11768403
  27. 11768403
  28. 11768403
  29. 11768403
  30. 11768403
  31. 11768403
  32. 11768403
  33. 11768403
  34. 11768403
  35. 11768403
  36. 11768403
  37. 11768403
  38. 11768403
  39. 11768403
  40. 11768403
  41. 11768403
  42. 11768403
  43. 11768403
  44. 11768403
  45. 11768403
  46. 11768403
  47. 11768403
  48. 11768403
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,590KM
VIN 5FRYD4H46HB502951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37634
  • Mileage 149,590 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 5.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37634
Lot #:
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2021 Volvo VNL T/A for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Volvo VNL T/A 649,035 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI 54,934 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Lincoln MKX for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Lincoln MKX 148,544 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 Acura MDX BASE