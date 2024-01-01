Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 52026 <br/>Lot #: 768 <br/>Reserve Price: $14,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2017 Acura RDX

178,267 KM

Details Description

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Acura RDX

ELITE

Watch This Vehicle
12044740

2017 Acura RDX

ELITE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12044740
  2. 12044740
  3. 12044740
  4. 12044740
  5. 12044740
  6. 12044740
  7. 12044740
  8. 12044740
  9. 12044740
  10. 12044740
  11. 12044740
  12. 12044740
  13. 12044740
  14. 12044740
  15. 12044740
  16. 12044740
  17. 12044740
  18. 12044740
  19. 12044740
  20. 12044740
  21. 12044740
  22. 12044740
  23. 12044740
  24. 12044740
  25. 12044740
  26. 12044740
  27. 12044740
  28. 12044740
  29. 12044740
  30. 12044740
  31. 12044740
Contact Seller

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,267KM
VIN 5J8TB4H76HL800717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 52026
  • Mileage 178,267 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 52026
Lot #: 768
Reserve Price: $14,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2019 Ford F-150 PLATINUM for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 219,356 KM $18,750 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee North for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Jeep Cherokee North 110,543 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Hyundai Tucson 124,235 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 Acura RDX