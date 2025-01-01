Menu
2017 Acura RDX TECH PKG WITH AWD AND 133891 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION,, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PADDLE SHIFTER, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MUCH MORE!

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

2017 Acura RDX

133,891 KM

$24,988

+ GST
2017 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg LUXURY NAVIGATION SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS LANE ASSIST

13288238

2017 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg LUXURY NAVIGATION SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS LANE ASSIST

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$24,988

+ GST

Used
133,891KM
VIN 5J8TB4H53HL803458

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 133,891 KM

2017 Acura RDX TECH PKG WITH AWD AND 133891 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION,, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PADDLE SHIFTER, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MUCH MORE!.
All Wheel Drive,Temporary Spare Tire,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Power Steering,Lane Keeping Assist,Traction Control,Lane Departure Warning,Lane Departure Warning,Blind Spot Mo...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

2017 Acura RDX