$24,988+ GST
2017 Acura RDX
Tech Pkg LUXURY NAVIGATION SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS LANE ASSIST
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$24,988
+ GST
Used
133,891KM
VIN 5J8TB4H53HL803458
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 133,891 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Acura RDX TECH PKG WITH AWD AND 133891 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION,, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PADDLE SHIFTER, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive,Temporary Spare Tire,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Power Steering,Lane Keeping Assist,Traction Control,Lane Departure Warning,Lane Departure Warning,Blind Spot Mo...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2017 Acura RDX