Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Acura RDX

89,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2017 Acura RDX

2017 Acura RDX

TECHNOLOGY w/ NAVI / BLIND SPOT DETECTION

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura RDX

TECHNOLOGY w/ NAVI / BLIND SPOT DETECTION

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7124101
  • Stock #: 19394
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H59HL804355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Acura RDX TECHNOLOGY comes loaded with a responsive and reliable 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Blind Spot Detection, NAVIGATION system, back-up camera, heated leather seats with power drivers seat, premium 10-speaker sound system, Forward Collision Warning with autonomous braking, lane-departure warning system, adaptive cruise control, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, power liftgate, power sunroof, Bluetooth phone & audio, push start ignition and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 107,000 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q7 VORSPRU...
 127,100 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Highland...
 148,000 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory