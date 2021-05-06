2017 Acura RDX

+ taxes & licensing
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This Acura RDX TECHNOLOGY comes loaded with a responsive and reliable 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Blind Spot Detection, NAVIGATION system, back-up camera, heated leather seats with power drivers seat, premium 10-speaker sound system, Forward Collision Warning with autonomous braking, lane-departure warning system, adaptive cruise control, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, power liftgate, power sunroof, Bluetooth phone & audio, push start ignition and much more!!!
