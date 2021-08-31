Menu
2017 Acura TLX

68,038 KM

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2017 Acura TLX

2017 Acura TLX

AWD V6 TECH LEATHER NAVIGATION BCAM LANE AST

2017 Acura TLX

AWD V6 TECH LEATHER NAVIGATION BCAM LANE AST

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

68,038KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7719979
  • Stock #: 800917
  • VIN: 19UUB3F59HA800917

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 68,038 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Acura TLX TECH V6 ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH 68038 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, JEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Brake Assist,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Front Performance,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Aluminum Wheels,ABS,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Tires - Rear Performance,Bucket Seats,Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,Power D...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

