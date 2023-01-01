$29,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2017 Audi Q3
2017 Audi Q3
PROGRESSIV NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$29,988
+ taxes & licensing
71,463KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9933995
- Stock #: 011979
- VIN: WA1JCCFS8HR011979
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 71,463 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 AUDI Q3 2.0T PROGRESSIV WITH 71463 KMS, AWD, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ABS,Tires - Rear Performance,Turbocharged,Power Steering,Aluminum Wheels,Brake Assist,All Wheel Drive,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Front Performance,Power Liftgate,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Fog Lamps,Sun/Moonroof,...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4