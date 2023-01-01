Menu
2017 Audi Q3

71,463 KM

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
Auto House

403-263-4446

PROGRESSIV NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

71,463KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9933995
  • Stock #: 011979
  • VIN: WA1JCCFS8HR011979

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 71,463 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 AUDI Q3 2.0T PROGRESSIV WITH 71463 KMS, AWD, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ABS,Tires - Rear Performance,Turbocharged,Power Steering,Aluminum Wheels,Brake Assist,All Wheel Drive,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Front Performance,Power Liftgate,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Fog Lamps,Sun/Moonroof,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-XXXX

403-263-4446

