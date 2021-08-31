Menu
2017 Audi Q5

104,000 KM

$103

+ tax & licensing
$103

Tulu Canada

1-833-580-8858

2017 Audi Q5

2017 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium Plus Quattro

2017 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium Plus Quattro

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

1-833-580-8858

$103

+ taxes & licensing

104,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7595683
  • Stock #: AA0448
  • VIN: WA1L2AFP9HA074535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$103.00/Weekly based on sales price $29,995.00 with zero downpayment, interest rate at 4.99% and 84 Month Term.

Excellent condition 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro! This Turbocharged AWD SUV features Leather Interior, Bluetooth Connection, Push Button Start, Heated/Memory Seats, Heated/Memory Mirrors, Sunroof, Dual A/C, Rain Sensing Wipers, Aluminum Wheels, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
High intensity discharge headlights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interval wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
adjustable foot pedals
Subwoofer
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Voice Activated Telephone
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tulu Canada

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

