OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 10.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION 
Stock #: 36477 
Lot #: RT 
Reserve Price: $9,000 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot. 
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. 
Claim History: Claim History. 
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
Frame Damage: This vehicles frame is damaged and may be unsafe. 
 * TOW * KEY NOT PROGRAMMED - ELECTRICAL ISSUES * 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2017 Audi Q7

114,287 KM

Details Description

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi Q7

PROGRESSIV

11985528

2017 Audi Q7

PROGRESSIV

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,287KM
VIN WA1LHAF77HD038498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36477
  • Mileage 114,287 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 10.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 36477
Lot #: RT
Reserve Price: $9,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Frame Damage: This vehicle's frame is damaged and may be unsafe.
* TOW * KEY NOT PROGRAMMED - ELECTRICAL ISSUES *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2017 Audi Q7