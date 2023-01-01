$189,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi R8
2dr Cpe Auto V10 Plus | Everyone Approved!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10275810
- Stock #: GTS1042
- VIN: WUAKBAFX1H7901042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 42,708 KM
Vehicle Description
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Keyless Start
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Navigation System
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Experience automotive excellence like never before with the 2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus. This exceptional masterpiece combines cutting-edge technology, breathtaking performance, and unparalleled luxury, redefining your perception of driving.
The heart of this extraordinary machine is a roaring Lamborghini V10 engine, delivering an astounding 610 horsepower that propels you from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 3.2 seconds. Feel the exhilaration as you grip the steering wheel and unleash the power of this mechanical marvel on open roads or winding tracks.
Step inside the meticulously designed cabin, where opulent materials and advanced features envelop you in comfort and style. The virtual cockpit seamlessly integrates vital information, while premium leather and carbon fiber accents indulge your senses, creating an ambiance of refined extravagance.
Equipped with Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system, magnetic ride suspension, and dynamic steering, the R8 V10 Plus offers unparalleled control and handling. Whether you're navigating city streets or dominating the racetrack, the R8 V10 Plus effortlessly adapts to your driving ambitions.
Experience the future of automotive engineering with the 2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus. Elevate your driving journey to unprecedented levels of performance, luxury, and prestige. Embrace the thrill of owning a true automotive icon that continues to captivate enthusiasts and turn heads wherever it goes.
-AMVIC LICENSED DEALER
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Sot7iqQ778P8VTirhfk2jqb1pqLUkB%2Bb
GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN-HOUSE FINANCING!!
GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSSOUTH.CA!!!
We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.
SUNDAY'S BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!
-LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!
-INSTANT APPROVALS!!
-CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!
-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!
-NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE
LOCATED @ 3020 Ogden Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 4N5
All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!
****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!
Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to the customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.
