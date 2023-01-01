Menu
2017 Audi R8

42,708 KM

$189,988

+ tax & licensing
$189,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

2017 Audi R8

2017 Audi R8

2dr Cpe Auto V10 Plus | Everyone Approved!

2017 Audi R8

2dr Cpe Auto V10 Plus | Everyone Approved!

Location

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$189,988

+ taxes & licensing

42,708KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10275810
  • Stock #: GTS1042
  • VIN: WUAKBAFX1H7901042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 42,708 KM

Vehicle Description

-AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

 

 

 

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Sot7iqQ778P8VTirhfk2jqb1pqLUkB%2Bb

 

LOCATED @ 3020 Ogden Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 4N5

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GT Motor Sports South

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

