2017 Audi S3 quattro 2.0T Technik

This compact luxury sedan delivers an exhilarating combination of performance, technology, and all-weather capability. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged inline-4 engine producing 292 HP and 280 lb‑ft of torque, it's ideal for enthusiasts seeking a dynamic driving experience backup by quattro traction and advanced features.

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666 Features:

Seating for up to 5 with premium leather upholstery and optional sport bucket seats

6-speed S tronic dual‑clutch transmission with paddle shifters for lightning-fast gear changes

quattro All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system with magnetic ride sport suspension for confident handling in all conditions

19-inch alloy wheels

Heated front seats and available heated steering wheel for added comfort during colder months

Panoramic sunroof and ambient interior lighting for an upscale cabin atmosphere

Virtual Cockpit and MMI infotainment with navigation, Bluetooth, and HD Radio

Premium Bang & Olufsen audio system available in Technik trim for immersive sound

Rearview camera and parking sensors for confident maneuvering

Safety: Blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning with City Collision Mitigation, ABS, traction and stability control

Ideal for those targeting a luxurious yet sporty sedan that blends everyday usability, sharp handling, and all-weather performance. Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.

2017 Audi S3

123,385 KM

Details Description Features

$27,997

+ GST
Make it Yours

2017 Audi S3

2.0T Technik | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

Watch This Vehicle
12626589

2017 Audi S3

2.0T Technik | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

Location

XpressApprovals

2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$27,997

+ GST

Used
123,385KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUF1GFF7H1023077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,385 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

