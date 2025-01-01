$27,997+ GST
2017 Audi S3
2.0T Technik | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$27,997
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,385 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666
|
2017 Audi S3 quattro 2.0T Technik
This compact luxury sedan delivers an exhilarating combination of performance, technology, and all-weather capability. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged inline-4 engine producing 292 HP and 280 lb‑ft of torque, it’s ideal for enthusiasts seeking a dynamic driving experience backup by quattro traction and advanced features.
Features:
Seating for up to 5 with premium leather upholstery and optional sport bucket seats
6-speed S tronic dual‑clutch transmission with paddle shifters for lightning-fast gear changes
quattro All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system with magnetic ride sport suspension for confident handling in all conditions
19-inch alloy wheels
Heated front seats and available heated steering wheel for added comfort during colder months
Panoramic sunroof and ambient interior lighting for an upscale cabin atmosphere
Virtual Cockpit and MMI infotainment with navigation, Bluetooth, and HD Radio
Premium Bang & Olufsen audio system available in Technik trim for immersive sound
Rearview camera and parking sensors for confident maneuvering
Safety: Blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning with City Collision Mitigation, ABS, traction and stability control
Ideal for those targeting a luxurious yet sporty sedan that blends everyday usability, sharp handling, and all-weather performance.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
