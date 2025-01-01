$26,997+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi SQ5
3.0T Technik | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
2017 Audi SQ5
3.0T Technik | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
$26,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,997 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666
|
2017 Audi SQ5 Technik – Performance Meets Luxury
Experience premium driving with the 2017 Audi SQ5 Technik. This high-performance luxury SUV blends exhilarating power with refined comfort and advanced technology. Equipped with a 3.0L supercharged V6 engine delivering 354HP and Audi’s legendary quattro® all-wheel drive, it's built for drivers who want both speed and sophistication.
Features:
✔️ Premium leather interior with diamond-stitched sport seats and seating for 5
✔️ Bang & Olufsen® premium sound system for concert-quality audio
✔️ MMI® Navigation Plus with 7-inch display, Bluetooth, USB, and voice control
✔️ Panoramic sunroof to let the light in on every drive
✔️ Tri-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort front and rear
✔️ Keyless entry with push-button start and remote tailgate operation
✔️ Heated front and rear seats for year-round comfort
✔️ Safety: Blind spot monitoring, rearview camera, parking sensors, and advanced braking assist
Whether you’re carving corners or cruising in style, the SQ5 delivers precision engineering wrapped in everyday practicality.
Weekly payments available OAC with down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666