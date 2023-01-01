Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY DECEMBER 30.<BR> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<BR><BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 89093 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $16,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2017 BMW 3 Series

162,614 KM

Details Description

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10818087
  2. 10818087
  3. 10818087
  4. 10818087
  5. 10818087
  6. 10818087
  7. 10818087
  8. 10818087
  9. 10818087
  10. 10818087
  11. 10818087
  12. 10818087
  13. 10818087
  14. 10818087
  15. 10818087
  16. 10818087
  17. 10818087
  18. 10818087
  19. 10818087
  20. 10818087
  21. 10818087
  22. 10818087
  23. 10818087
  24. 10818087
  25. 10818087
  26. 10818087
  27. 10818087
  28. 10818087
  29. 10818087
  30. 10818087
  31. 10818087
Contact Seller

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
162,614KM
Used
VIN WBA8D9C55HK677786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 89093
  • Mileage 162,614 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY DECEMBER 30.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 89093 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $16,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 395,762 KM $1,950 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Honda Pilot Touring 244,659 KM $5,450 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Patriot 75th Anniversary for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Jeep Patriot 75th Anniversary 194,235 KM $4,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 BMW 3 Series