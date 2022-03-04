Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW 3 Series

194,113 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2017 BMW 3 Series

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive ALL WHEEL DRIVE NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive ALL WHEEL DRIVE NAVIGATION

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 8530361
  2. 8530361
  3. 8530361
  4. 8530361
  5. 8530361
  6. 8530361
  7. 8530361
  8. 8530361
  9. 8530361
  10. 8530361
  11. 8530361
  12. 8530361
  13. 8530361
  14. 8530361
  15. 8530361
  16. 8530361
Contact Seller

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

194,113KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8530361
  • Stock #: 003537
  • VIN: WBA8D9C54HA003537

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 194,113 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BMW 330i XDRIVE ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH 194113 KMS, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Power Steering,Trip Computer,Power Driver Seat,Front Side Air Bag,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,A/C,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,HD Radio,Power Door Locks,Automatic Headlights,Blue...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2002 Chrysler PT Cru...
 157,523 KM
$5,488 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Transit Co...
 122,789 KM
$19,488 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 219,673 KM
$9,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory