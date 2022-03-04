$19,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2017 BMW 3 Series
2017 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive ALL WHEEL DRIVE NAVIGATION
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
194,113KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8530361
- Stock #: 003537
- VIN: WBA8D9C54HA003537
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 194,113 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 BMW 330i XDRIVE ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH 194113 KMS, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Power Steering,Trip Computer,Power Driver Seat,Front Side Air Bag,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,A/C,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,HD Radio,Power Door Locks,Automatic Headlights,Blue...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4