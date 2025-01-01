2017 BMW 4 Series

Menu
<p data-start=79 data-end=383>Experience the perfect blend of sporty performance, elegant design, and premium comfort with this 2017 BMW 430i xDrive. With 147,413 KM and a full service history at a BMW dealership since new, this vehicle has been meticulously maintained for top-tier reliability and driving pleasure.</p><h3 data-start=385 data-end=411><strong data-start=392 data-end=409>Key Features:</strong></h3><p data-start=412 data-end=992><strong data-start=414 data-end=453>2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine</strong> – 248 HP & responsive acceleration<br data-start=488 data-end=491 /><strong data-start=493 data-end=519>xDrive All-Wheel Drive</strong> – Confident handling in all conditions<br data-start=558 data-end=561 data-is-only-node= /><strong data-start=563 data-end=597>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong> – Smooth and efficient shifting<br data-start=629 data-end=632 /><strong data-start=634 data-end=662>Premium Leather Interior</strong> – Comfort and sophistication<br data-start=691 data-end=694 /><strong data-start=696 data-end=729>Heated Seats & Steering Wheel</strong> – Stay warm in colder weather<br data-start=759 data-end=762 /><strong data-start=764 data-end=803>Sunroof & Dual-Zone Climate Control</strong> – Open-air feel and personalized comfort<br data-start=844 data-end=847 /><strong data-start=849 data-end=883>Navigation System & BMW iDrive</strong> – Advanced connectivity and entertainment<br data-start=925 data-end=928 /><strong data-start=930 data-end=957>Sport & Eco Drive Modes</strong> – Tailor your driving experience</p><p> </p><p data-start=994 data-end=1163 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><strong>With its exceptional service history, this BMW 430i xDrive is a standout choice for those who demand luxury and performance. Book your test drive today! 🚗💨</strong></p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/finance><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 BMW 4 Series