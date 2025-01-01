$21,990+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW 4 Series
430i xDrive
2017 BMW 4 Series
430i xDrive
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 147,413 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of sporty performance, elegant design, and premium comfort with this 2017 BMW 430i xDrive. With 147,413 KM and a full service history at a BMW dealership since new, this vehicle has been meticulously maintained for top-tier reliability and driving pleasure.Key Features:
2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – 248 HP & responsive acceleration
xDrive All-Wheel Drive – Confident handling in all conditions
8-Speed Automatic Transmission – Smooth and efficient shifting
Premium Leather Interior – Comfort and sophistication
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel – Stay warm in colder weather
Sunroof & Dual-Zone Climate Control – Open-air feel and personalized comfort
Navigation System & BMW iDrive – Advanced connectivity and entertainment
Sport & Eco Drive Modes – Tailor your driving experience
With its exceptional service history, this BMW 430i xDrive is a standout choice for those who demand luxury and performance. Book your test drive today! 🚗💨
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Zone
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Car Zone
Car Zone
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-248-0245