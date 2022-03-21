$40,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
2017 BMW 4 Series
GRAN COUPE w/ M SPORT / XDRIVE
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
$40,990
- Listing ID: 8944102
- Stock #: 19897
- VIN: WBA4E5C55HG188957
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Mileage 69,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This BMW 440 GRAN COUPE M SPORT comes fully loaded with a responsive 3.0L V6 TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, M SPORT tuned exhaust, XDRIVE ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, push start ignition, heated power leather M SPORT seats with memory settings, premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, adaptive xenon headlights, NAVIGATION system, surround view parking cameras, heated M sport steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, forward collision warning with automatic braking, sport-tuned suspension, 19-inch M sport alloy wheels, fog lights, power sunroof and much more!!
Vehicle Features
