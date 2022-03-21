Menu
2017 BMW 4 Series

69,500 KM

$40,990

$40,990

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2017 BMW 4 Series

2017 BMW 4 Series

GRAN COUPE w/ M SPORT / XDRIVE

2017 BMW 4 Series

GRAN COUPE w/ M SPORT / XDRIVE

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$40,990

69,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8944102
  Stock #: 19897
  VIN: WBA4E5C55HG188957

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Hatchback
  Stock # 19897
  Mileage 69,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This BMW 440 GRAN COUPE M SPORT comes fully loaded with a responsive 3.0L V6 TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, M SPORT tuned exhaust, XDRIVE ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, push start ignition, heated power leather M SPORT seats with memory settings, premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, adaptive xenon headlights, NAVIGATION system, surround view parking cameras, heated M sport steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, forward collision warning with automatic braking, sport-tuned suspension, 19-inch M sport alloy wheels, fog lights, power sunroof and much more!!

Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Remote Trunk Release, Rear Head Air Bag, Brake Assist, Power Passenger Seat, Front Head Air Bag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Power Door Locks, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Power Mirror(s), Headlights-Auto-Leveling, He...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

