2017 BMW 540i

55,969 KM

Details

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2017 BMW 540i

2017 BMW 540i

M PACKAGE XDRIVE AWD HUD NAVI BCAM

2017 BMW 540i

M PACKAGE XDRIVE AWD HUD NAVI BCAM

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

55,969KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7191074
  • Stock #: 889173
  • VIN: WBAJE7C37HG889173

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 55,969 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BMW 540i M PACKAGE XDRIVE ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH LOW 55969 KMS, NAVIGATION, HEADS UP DISPLAY, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, PADDLE SHIFTERS AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

