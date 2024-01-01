Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>For Sale: 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i - $18,988</strong><br><strong>Location:</strong> Red Mile Motors - #10, 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB</p><p>Drive in style with this sleek 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i! Packed with luxury features, advanced technology, and all-wheel-drive capability, this compact SUV offers an exciting driving experience for all seasons.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Engine:</strong> 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder</li><li><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> xDrive All-Wheel Drive</li><li><strong>Transmission:</strong> 8-Speed Automatic</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> Low mileage for its year</li><li><strong>Interior:</strong> Premium leather upholstery, heated seats, and a refined cabin</li><li><strong>Technology:</strong> iDrive infotainment system with a touchscreen, Bluetooth, navigation, and more</li><li><strong>Safety:</strong> Includes advanced driver-assistance features like lane departure warning and more</li></ul><p><strong>Price:</strong> $18,988<br><strong>Extended Warranty Available</strong> for added peace of mind!</p><p>This vehicle is perfect for those who want the performance and luxury of a BMW, but with the practicality of a compact SUV. Dont miss out on this great deal!</p><p><strong>Call or Text:</strong> 825-982-1111<br><strong>Visit Us:</strong> #10, 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB</p><p>Come see it today and drive away in style!</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1735600889799_31727793861952946 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2017 BMW X1

140,727 KM

Details Description Features

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 BMW X1

AWD 4dr xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle
12055765

2017 BMW X1

AWD 4dr xDrive28i

Location

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

825-982-1111

Contact Seller
Sale

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,727KM
VIN WBXHT3C39H5F74358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,727 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i - $18,988
Location: Red Mile Motors - #10, 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB

Drive in style with this sleek 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i! Packed with luxury features, advanced technology, and all-wheel-drive capability, this compact SUV offers an exciting driving experience for all seasons.

Key Features:

  • Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder
  • Drivetrain: xDrive All-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
  • Mileage: Low mileage for its year
  • Interior: Premium leather upholstery, heated seats, and a refined cabin
  • Technology: iDrive infotainment system with a touchscreen, Bluetooth, navigation, and more
  • Safety: Includes advanced driver-assistance features like lane departure warning and more

Price: $18,988
Extended Warranty Available for added peace of mind!

This vehicle is perfect for those who want the performance and luxury of a BMW, but with the practicality of a compact SUV. Dont miss out on this great deal!

Call or Text: 825-982-1111
Visit Us: #10, 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB

Come see it today and drive away in style!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
60 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC
3.20 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
408.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Hi-Fi Sound System
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
141 kgs (4
720 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Red Mile Motors

Used 2017 BMW X1 AWD 4dr xDrive28i for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 BMW X1 AWD 4dr xDrive28i 140,727 KM $18,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Murano AWD SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Nissan Murano AWD SV 167,032 KM $21,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 199,376 KM $29,988 + tax & lic

Email Red Mile Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Red Mile Motors

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

Call Dealer

825-982-XXXX

(click to show)

825-982-1111

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Red Mile Motors

825-982-1111

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X1