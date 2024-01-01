$18,988+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW X1
AWD 4dr xDrive28i
2017 BMW X1
AWD 4dr xDrive28i
Location
Red Mile Motors
#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7
825-982-1111
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,727 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i - $18,988
Location: Red Mile Motors - #10, 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB
Drive in style with this sleek 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i! Packed with luxury features, advanced technology, and all-wheel-drive capability, this compact SUV offers an exciting driving experience for all seasons.
Key Features:
- Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder
- Drivetrain: xDrive All-Wheel Drive
- Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
- Mileage: Low mileage for its year
- Interior: Premium leather upholstery, heated seats, and a refined cabin
- Technology: iDrive infotainment system with a touchscreen, Bluetooth, navigation, and more
- Safety: Includes advanced driver-assistance features like lane departure warning and more
Price: $18,988
Extended Warranty Available for added peace of mind!
This vehicle is perfect for those who want the performance and luxury of a BMW, but with the practicality of a compact SUV. Dont miss out on this great deal!
Call or Text: 825-982-1111
Visit Us: #10, 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB
Come see it today and drive away in style!
